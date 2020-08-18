Sections
Home / India News / MP govt jobs to be reserved for people from the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP govt jobs to be reserved for people from the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The CM, in a tweet, also urged the children of the state to study hard, saying that it was his dream that the locals should join state services and improve the state’s future.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT File )

Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will be reserved for people belonging to the state and necessary legal provisions are being made to ensure this, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

“The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh. We are making necessary legal provisions for this.

Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state,” Chouhan said in a video statement.

The CM, in a tweet, also urged the children of the state to study hard, saying that it was his dream that the locals should join state services and improve the state’s future.



 

In his Independence Day speech, Chouhan had said preference would be given to locals in government jobs, reports PTI. He had also said that his government will devise a mechanism to ensure employment to youth on the basis of their marks in classes 10 and 12.

This is not the first time that an announcement regarding job reservation for local people has been made in the state.

Last year in July, the then chief minister Kamal Nath had said that his government was mulling a law to ensure 70 per cent jobs to local youth in the private sector. “We will bring the law to ensure 70% reservation for domiciles of MP in private jobs. The law will make it mandatory for both private and government sectors to give more employment to domiciles of MP,” he had said in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, the former CM, in a series of tweets, reminded Shivraj Singh Chouhan of steps taken by him on this issue.

“In my 15 month tenure, I made many provisions to ensure that the youth of the state get priority in jobs,” he said.

 

He added, “At least now you have woken up on the job crisis after 15 years and have imitated our decision to reserve jobs for people of the state. It should not remain just an announcement on paper.”

