MP govt moves 3 top Chambal officials after complaints of inaction against sand mafia

Several local policemen have been suspended in the recent past over letting the sand mafia run operations right under their nose.

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:37 IST

By Ranjan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Several equipment used by the sand mafia were seized in police operations conducted recently. (HT Photo/File)

Madhya Pradesh government has transferred three top officers from Chambal region amid complaints of inaction and patronage to the sand mafia at the ground level in the administration and police department. The transfers follow a recent crackdown on the activities of the sand mafia which had continued despite the lockdown, revealing infighting among officials.

Additional director general of police of Chambal zone DP Gupta, superintendent of police, Bhind, Nagendra Singh, and collector of Bhind district Chhote Singh were transferred on Saturday night and Ravindra Kumar Mishra was appointed the commissioner of Chambal division to take over from MB Ojha, commissioner, Gwalior division, who was holding the additional charge for the Chambal division so far.

The transfers follow action against sand mafia on May 27—the second in a fortnight—when deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Morena range Rajesh Hingankar raided some illegally run mines in Bharauli and Lahar police circles in Bhind district and seized illegally-mined sand worth about Rs 60 lakh. The seizure spot was hardly 500 meters away from Bharauli police station.

The DIG police suspended officers in charge of Bharauli and Lahar police stations-Yatendra Bhadauria and Vijay Tomar along with two police constables who were posted in Sheopur district but were staying in Bhind to allegedly provide patronage to illegal sand miners. One of the above mentioned police constables, ran an office at his residence from where he monitored activities of illegal sand miners for obvious reasons, said a police official who didn’t want to be named.



He said, the action against the sand mafia was taken at the instance of the state government following complaints of police patronage to the sand mafia.

Earlier, Hingankar had raided illegally run sand mines at Indurkhi and Atarsuma on May 12 night in Bhind district. A machine being used in illegal mining at Indurkhi was seized along with two other machines called ‘pandubbi’ at Atarsuma.

Two dumpers laden with illegally mined sand were also seized in the operation. The next day, officers in charge of Umari, Amayan and Raun police stations- Mahesh Sharma, Jitendra Tomar and Nayan Sharma - were suspended and attached with the police lines.

