MP govt orders probe after EC flags distribution of unaccounted cash

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday asked its economic offence wing (EOW) to conduct an inquiry after the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to it that officials, including three Indian Police Service officers and a state police service officer, were involved in unauthorised distribution of unaccounted-for cash during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The state government’ ordered the inquiry in a letter written to the EOW. “ECI’s letter is attached with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)’s detailed report (4 volumes) dated October 28, 2020,” the letter written by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

The ECI’s letter was forwarded to the state government in the third week of December by Madhya Pradesh’s chief electoral officer Veera Rana. The ECI recently summoned Madhya Pradesh chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora before it on January 5 after the state government failed to take any action on its letter.

The GAD’s letter quoted the ECI’s instructions to the chief electoral officer, which read: “In view of the above, Commission had directed to forward copy of the report of CBDT dated October 28, 2020, along with an extract of list of government servants involved, to lodge criminal action before designated authority, e.g. Economic Offences Wing, state of Madhya Pradesh against concerned for violation as per extant electoral and other relevant laws. In case of need for further information in this regard the same may be further sought from CBDT.”

The GAD’s letter further states, “The CEO’s and the ECI’s letters are being forwarded with annexure and detailed report of the CBDT for analysing the available facts and necessary legal action. The same is being forwarded after sanction to the same from the competent authority.”

The officials’ names were found in documents seized during Income Tax raids conducted at the establishments of RK Miglani, political advisor to the then chief minister Kamal Nath, the former CM’s then officer on special duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkad and some of their associates in April 2019 in Bhopal and Delhi, officials have said.

The amounts mentioned in the annexure against the names of IPS officers include Rs 12.50 crore, Rs 30 lacs and Rs 25 lacs while the amount mentioned against the name of the state police service officer is Rs 7.5 crore.

Superintendent of police, EOW, Rajesh Kumar said: “We have received the recommendation from the state government. We are in the process of lodging a preliminary enquiry.”