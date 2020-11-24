MP govt orders probe into alleged Rs 106cr illegal fund transfer to Congress

Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that the previous government in the state run by the Congress had illegally diverted state funds to their party. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into reported transfer of unaccounted money to the account of All India Congress Committee from the year 2016 to 2019, allegedly done by the previous government led by former chief minister and MP Congress committee president Kamal Nath.

Earlier on Monday, a TV news channel broke a story that the Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the source of Rs 106 crore, transferred to AICC account.

“We have always said that the previous Congress-led state government was the most corrupt government. The brokers were active during the tenure of the previous government and people were busy minting money. Funds to fight malnutrition allotted to the women and child development department was spent on take care of Rahul Gandhi’s malnutrition. The social welfare fund was getting deposited for Gandhi(s) welfare.,” said MP home minister Narottam Mishra.

Also Read: Night curfew to travel restrictions: States take fresh guard against Covid-19

“Kamal Nath has committed a heinous crime of looting poor people of MP. The way Kamal Nath looted money and sent it outside, it reminds me of Mohammad Ghazni,” added Mishra.

He added that the economic offences wing will also inquire into the matter.

Also Read: 2 Netflix executives booked for temple kissing scene in web-series Suitable Boy

“The state government took cognisance in the matter. We will take advice of legal experts and will also get documents from the Income Tax department. Economic Offence Wing (EOW) will hold an inquiry in the matter,” he said.

MP Congress leader Narendra Saluja said, “We are giving an open challenge to hold investigations and prove the accusations. They themselves are highly corrupt. All the accusations are baseless and it is nothing but a political vendetta.”