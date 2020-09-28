Sections
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral

The Madhya Pradesh Home Department in an order relieved Purushottam Sharma, 1986 batch IPS officer of his charge at the Directorate of Public Prosecution with immediate effect.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:49 IST

By Ranjan, Hindustan Times Bhopal

IPS officer Purushottam Sharma has denied accusations of domestic violence. (ANI)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday relieved Director General of Police, in charge of Directorate of Public Prosecution, Purushottam Sharma, after a video clip in which the officer is seen beating his wife went viral on social media.

According to an order issued by the Home department, the 1986 batch IPS officer Sharma was relieved of his charge at the directorate “with immediate effect”. There is no mention in the order about his new posting.

Sharma, however, denied charges of domestic violence against him reportedly made in a letter written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and director general of police Vivek Johari, by Sharma’s son.

In the video clip of less than five minutes that went viral on Sunday, Sharma is seen pushing, hitting and pinning down his wife while two other men, probably from his staff, are seen not interfering at all. Sharma’s wife is seen reacting to her husband’s act and later Sharma is seen showing his hands and complaining that she had injured him.



Hindustan Times cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video.

After he was relieved from his post, Sharma told reporters that he had not indulged in any violence.

“I have not indulged in any violence. This is a matter between my wife and myself. She complained against me earlier too in 2008. We have been married for 32 years. She is living with me and enjoying all the facilities and even travelling abroad on my expenses. The point is if she is upset with me why she is living with me.”

The MP State Women’s Commission said it will take suo motu cognizance of the incident.

“We are going to take suo motu cognizance of the incident based on the video. The state government should take strict action against the IPS officer,” the Commission’s chairperson Shobha Oza said,

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “I have come to know about this matter through the media only. If there is any complaint I will look into this.”

Despite efforts, Sharma’s wife and son could not be reached for their comments.

