Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / MP cabinet to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday after CM Chauhan tests Covid+ve

MP cabinet to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday after CM Chauhan tests Covid+ve

“The trial run of the virtual cabinet meeting will be held at 9.30 am on July 28. The members of the cabinet have been completely apprised of the virtual cabinet meeting,” a government notification said.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will chair the virtual cabinet meeting on July 28, 2020, from hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19. (Screengrab/ Shivraj Singh Chauhan/ Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh will witness its first virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday which will be chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who is being treated for Covid-19 in a hospital in Bhopal.

“Owing to corona infection, a virtual cabinet meeting will be held for the first time in the state on July 28. The members of the cabinet will be able to attend the cabinet meeting from any place through a video conferencing”, according to an official communiqué released on Monday.

The cabinet meeting will begin at 11.30 am and the CM will address it from the hospital itself, as per the CMO.

“The trial run of the virtual cabinet meeting will be held at 9.30 am on July 28. The members of the cabinet have been completely apprised of the virtual cabinet meeting,” the government notification added.



The CM was hospitalised on Saturday after announcing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Earlier in the week, one of his ministerial colleagues had also tested positive.

On Monday, Chauhan appealed to people not to visit him in the hospital and to take all precautions against coronavirus infection. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his phone call to inquire about his health.

Meanwhile, minister for panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodia said he is going into home quarantine after four employees at his residence tested positive. “Four employees at my residence have tested positive for Coronavirus. Though my report has come back negative, I will home quarantine for the next five days at the doctors’ advice,” he said.

