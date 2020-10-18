Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter

MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter

Police wanted to question the man because he and his friend had a drink with the accused a little before the double murder.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police said the man died by suicide shortly before they were to question in a case of a double murder that his brother had allegedly committed. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

The younger brother of a man accused of killing his wife and minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 536 km north east of Bhopal, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday shortly before he was to be questioned in the double murder case, police said Sunday.

The 35-year-old accused, a resident of a village in the district, got into an argument with his wife on Wednesday suspecting her of infidelity and allegedly killed her and their toddler daughter. The accused allegedly chopped his wife and daughter’s bodies into pieces and was going to dispose of them when he was spotted and arrested on Friday.

Mauganj police station in-charge Vinod Singh said, “Before murdering his wife and daughter, the accused had a drink with his 30-year-old younger brother and a friend. Police suspected the role of the other two men in the double murder. The younger brother of the accused might have felt traumatised by the incident that drove him to end life on Saturday evening. Police went to his house and found him hanging.”

The accused’s 13-year-old son who is now being cared by the village headman and other villagers said his uncle was disturbed after the murders and arrest of his brother.

“Some villagers told my uncle that he would have to go to jail as he was present with my father when my mother and sister were killed. My uncle locked himself in a room after a villager informed him that a police party was coming to nab him,” said the son.

Rewa, superintendent of police, Rakesh Singh said, “During investigation in the double murder police wanted to know if the accused’s brother had helped him in the crime. We are trying to find out what drove the accused’s brother to suicide.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
Oct 18, 2020 19:46 IST

latest news

Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF; no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 18, 2020 20:46 IST
China likely to show Covid-19 recovery economically with fresh GDP numbers
Oct 18, 2020 21:00 IST
MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter
Oct 18, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.