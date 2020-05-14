Over 41% of 161 Covid-19 deaths in Madhya Pradesh not associated with comorbidities

Over 41% of 161 Covid-19 patients, who died of the disease in Madhya Pradesh till May 3, did not have comorbidities while more than 30% of them succumbed on the first day of their hospitalisation, a state government report based on an analysis of the deaths has said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the worst-hit states by the pandemic and has reported 215 deaths and 3,785 Covid-19 cases so far. It had one of highest death rates in the country--5.90%-- as of Monday, according to a government bulletin. The national death rate is 3.24%. Notably, 25% of the deaths have been reported from rural areas.

The analysis of the state health department found that 47 of the 161 patients, who died of Covid-19, were in the 51-60 age group. As many as 46 were in the 61-70 and 33 in the 41-50 age group. Thus, 126 patients out of 161, or 78.26%, were aged between 41 and 70.

The report said 68.69% of the patients died within three days of their admissions to hospitals. Of them, 30.77% of the deaths were reported on the first day of the hospitalisation.

The report said the time between the beginning of Covid-19 symptoms and admissions to hospitals is decreasing. “At the beginning of the outbreak, it was high (12 days) and in the last two weeks, it is around 3-4 days. This indicates that now people are recognising symptoms and reaching on time to hospitals.”

The report has suggested a death audit and a comprehensive strategy in tackling the disease like early recognition of high risk and critically ill patients, early intervention guided by experts. It has called for special care of aged people with comorbidities as well as treatment, management and strengthening of health institutions. The report has underlined the need for rational allocation and proper management of human resources and the participation of private doctors and hospitals.

Indore’s chief medical and health officer, Dr Pravin Jadia, called late arrival of patients a major issue. “While the administration has launched a massive campaign for screening all the people, we are repeatedly making an appeal to people to immediately consult the health department on the numbers publicised in case they have any [Covid-19] symptoms...”

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi said a majority of Covid patients deaths have been associated with comorbidities globally whereas a large number of people with no diseases other than Covid-19 were dying in Madhya Pradesh. He called it a matter of serious concern. “...a large number of deaths on the very day or within a few days of their hospitalisations corroborate our stand that the government has been slow in its approach in screening, identifying and treating Covid-19 patients.”

He said there should be a death audit in Madhya Pradesh and the government must have a comprehensive regional and zonal plan to fight the disease. “Otherwise, it will be very difficult for the government to control the situation.”

Principal secretary (health department) Faiz Ahmad Kidwai said certain deaths occurred due to late arrival of patients to hospitals and added the government is making all-out efforts to screen and identify Covid-19 patients while making repeated appeals to people to come forward and not associate any stigma with the disease if they are having any problem. “People must understand that it is a viral disease and if diagnosed and treated timely, it curable. More than 1,900 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the state.”

Madhya Pradesh was among the states, where the Centre last month deputed interministerial central teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control Covid-19.