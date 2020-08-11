MP police arrest serial killer after studying old murder files

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district in connection with the three murders, including a double murder. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia have arrested an alleged serial killer, who murdered at least four people including three in less than two years and may have been involved in more such crimes, officials said on Monday.

The alleged accused Jugal Kishor Dheemar, 32, a resident of Bhander town of Datia district, 405km north of state capital of Bhopal, was arrested on Sunday, said police.

Dheemar was arrested in connection with the three murders, including a double murder, on the ground of the similar method of the crime he had adopted more than a decade ago, said police. It was a modus operandi of the accused--smashing the victims’ heads with a wooden rod to kill them--which sent Dheemar behind the bar, said Aman Singh Rathor, Datia’s superintendent of police.

“In October 2018, a middle-aged couple, Yakub Beg and Salma Beg, residents of Bohrana Mohalla, Bhander, were found dead at their home. Their heads were smashed with a wooden rod which was recovered from the spot of the crime by the police,” Rathor said.

A special team was formed to arrest the criminal but the police couldn’t found any clue. In June this year, a 46-year-old Aganwadi worker Lodha Bai, a resident of Peerbali Mohalla of Bhander, was found dead in her house. Her head was also smashed with a wooden rod, he added.

“In both the cases, we didn’t find any strong evidence but the modus operandi was found common. Police team read the case diaries of murders that had taken place at least in the past 15 years and they found that a 35-year-old man Irfan Khan had been killed in the same manner in 2009 by Dheemar. Dheemar was arrested in 2009. He was released on bail three years ago. The matter is pending before the court,” he added.

“During investigation, local residents told the police team about their suspicion on Dheemar’s unusual behaviour. Police arrested him on Sunday and during the interrogation, he confessed to have committed the murders,” said Rathor.

“Dheemar told the police that he had killed Yakub and Salma because they had scolded him for sitting in the verandah of their house. He killed the Anganwadi worker as she had scolded him when he accidentally almost fell on her while walking. He killed all the three during the night when they were sleeping in their homes. He had committed loot also in these two houses,” he said.

He was produced before a court on Monday, which sent him to police remand for three days.