MP school girl ends life since parents didn’t buy her smartphone for online classes

Parents said the girl drank poison after a fight with parents over denial of a smartphone for the purpose of joining online classes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, 273 km south east of Bhopal, after her father-- a farmer with a smallholding-- couldn’t immediately afford a smartphone for her online classes, said police.

The incident took place at Poama village, about 3 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Dehat police station on Thursday. However, it came to light on Saturday, said police.

The girl’s mother Shashi Yuvnati said, “My daughter was enrolled for class 12 in her school this year. She wanted a smartphone for her online classes as her school is closed due to Coronavirus. We asked her to wait for some time. On Thursday, she had a fight with us over the smartphone. When we went away she consumed some poison. My younger daughter informed us about the incident. We took her to a hospital but she passed away.”

City superintendent of police (CSP) Ashok Tiwari said, “We came to know that the girl died by suicide on July 30 as she was denied a mobile phone by her family for her online classes. Based on the information, an FIR was lodged. We are investigating the matter.”