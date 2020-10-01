MP tiger reserve now a Maoist stronghold: Police

Bhopal: Kanha National Park, known for high density of tigers, spread across Balaghat and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh is now virtually under the control of Maoists, according to a police officer who asked not to be named.

Kanha is considered one of the finest tiger reserves in the country . It has at least 130 tigers and the highest density of the big cats after Corbett National Park, Kaziranga National Park and Ranthambore tiger reserve.

The park was doing well till about two years ago when Maoists facing pressure from security forces in Mahrashtra and Chhattisgarh decided that the dense and difficult terrain of Kanha was a safe haven. Police said that in 2017 the rebels formed a platoon to increase their influence in the region and started inducting locals.

Abhishek Tiwari, superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat, said Maoists’ influence was earlier restricted to just buffer of Kanha tiger reserve, which they used as a route to and from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

“Now Maoists of Vistar Dalam (the platoon) have shifted to the core area of the reserve in Mandla and Balaghat districts and are using it as a gateway to enhance their reach to other parts of MP including the Vindhya region,” he added.

The SP said this was revealed by Maoist leader Badal Singh Markam, who was arrested by Balaghat police after an encounter on September 18. On basis of his interrogation, the police recovered three troves of arms, ammunition and essential items from the core area of Kanha.

A tiger reserve is divided into buffer and core zones with the latter being the most carefully protected one on account of being home to the most animals.

An officer of Madhya Pradesh’s anti-Naxal wing said Maoists’ presence in core area of the tiger reserve is a new and different type of challenge as movement of people is restricted in the core area, which has poor mobile connectivity.

“The forest guards can help but they are scared and are providing dry ration to Maoists,”this person added, asking not to be named.

Balaghat police have issued an advisory to forest officers of Kanha Tiger Reserve asking them to provide them information about the presence of rebels.

“Forest department officials should cooperate with police as it is their fundamental duty,” said inspector general of police, Balaghat, KP Venkateshwar, who has issued the advisory.

He added that the police have assured the forest guards of security if they provide information or action would be initiated against them.

Kanha forest department officials refused to speak on record on the advisory.

A deputy ranger at the reserve, who asked not to be named, said the forest guards have no option.

“Armed Maoists come to patrolling camp located at every 8-10 sq km of core area and ask for ration from the guard. Our guards are unarmed and they have no option but to give them the ration. They can’t put their life at risk by challenging the Maoists.”

MP’s additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), JS Chauhan, said: “Earlier, movement of Maoists was in the buffer zone so it was easy for police to take action but now their movement has shifted to dense core zone and it is difficult for forest authorities to locate them. The unarmed guards, who are protecting wildlife in the core area and living in camps can’t resist Maoists and take risk of their life by sharing information with police.”

He, however, added that all possible help was being provided to the police.

Police officials said Maoists movement increased in and around Kanha, especially during lockdown, when surveillance in the forest areas was low.

The anti-Naxal wing office cited above said a senior Maoist leader, special zone secretary for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone Deepak Teltumbde alias Jeeva has been spotted in Mandla and Balaghat regions.

Maoists allegedly killed a 30-year-old migrant labourer in June this year in Balaghat on the suspicion of being a police informer. As many as 800 personnel of anti-Naxal Force have been deployed in Balaghat division to combat the Maoists, the official added.