MP: Two girls, trapped in Pench river while taking selfie, rescued by police

Police said a group of six girls, all from Junnardeo town, which is situated about 50 km from the district headquarters at Chhindwara, had gone out for a picnic on the banks of Pench river near Belkhedi village on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:18 IST

By Ranjan & Sachin Pandey, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Chhindwara

Chhindwara is located 273 kilometres (km) south-west of MP’s capital Bhopal. (Video grab)

Two girls, who had ventured into Pench river to take a selfie while standing on a rock on the river bed, were rescued by police, district administration and local people in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Chhindwara district on Thursday evening.

Chhindwara is located 273 kilometres (km) south-west of MP’s capital Bhopal.

Two of the girls -- Megha Jawre and Vandana Tripathi, both students of Grade XI – wanted to have more fun and went into the middle of the river to take a selfie while sitting on a rock.



“Suddenly, the girls were about to get marooned by the rising river water. Their other friends got scared and informed the police,” said SK Singh, sub-divisional officer of police (SDPO, Junnardeo.

“A team of 12 police personnel, led by deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Ajay Waghmare, managed to rescue the girls with the help of local administration and also some of the villagers. The girls were standing on the rock for an hour amid the swirling waters. They were so frightened that they could barely speak even after they were rescued,” the SDPO added.

