Mt Everest’s new height is 8,848.86 metres, say Nepal and China

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 14:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nepal and China on Tuesday jointly announced the revised height of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, as 8848.86 metres.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

Nepal recalculates the height of Mount Everest at 8848.86 metres, the country’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali announced.

The new height is 86 cms more than the previous measurement.

According to the measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 metres.

