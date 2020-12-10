Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather

Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (REUTERS)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son.

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019.

Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the statement said. “The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.” Both mother and son are doing well, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
Dec 10, 2020 14:50 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Dec 10, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

When people say you have lost weight, I get depressed: Cyrus Broacha
Dec 10, 2020 14:49 IST
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition better but still critical
Dec 10, 2020 14:43 IST
Australia pledges Aus$4 million for joint research with India on Covid-19
Dec 10, 2020 14:42 IST
UN experts raise concerns over enforced disappearances, torture in Pakistan
Dec 10, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.