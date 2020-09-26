Mukul Roy, CM Mamata’s former confidante made BJP vice president ahead of crucial Bengal polls

Roy who had joined the party in 2017, served as the convenor of the Bengal unit of the BJP’s election management committee for the 2018 panchayat polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was the party’s national executive before being appointed as the vice president. (HT PHOTO.)

In a major rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday elevated Mukul Roy, a former confidante of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to the post of vice president.

Political experts see this as a move that could have a far reaching impact on the coming assembly polls in Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda announced the new team of the party’s national office-bearers on Saturday. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new team members on Twitter.

“The West Bengal elections are due in March-April next year and along with state president Dilip Ghosh and others, I will try to ensure a BJP victory in Bengal,” Roy said while thanking the party’s top leadership for reposing their trust in him.

This move not only puts to rest the uncertainty that had cropped up over Roy’s role and position in the party but also completes a full circle. His elevation to the post of a national office bearer would come as a breather for a section of the TMC leaders who are inclined to shift to BJP.

He also said that if he is made the convenor of the poll management committee during the 2021 elections, he would have a greater say and be in a more comfortable position in choosing candidates and deciding poll strategies.

Another former TMC lawmaker Anupam Hazra has also been promoted to the rank of a national secretary. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a BJP ticket from the prestigious Jadavpur seat in south Kolkata but lost to TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty. Hazra was the TMC MP from Bolpur before joining the BJP.

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista was appointed the national spokesperson.