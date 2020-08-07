Sections
Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician’s son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital on Thursday night after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problem,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta hospital, adding, “His overall health is stable.”

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician’s son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital.

Earlier in May, the veteran leader was admitted to the same hospital for a stomach-related ailment. He was discharged after two days.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.