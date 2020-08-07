Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital on Thursday night after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problem,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta hospital, adding, “His overall health is stable.”

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician’s son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital.

Earlier in May, the veteran leader was admitted to the same hospital for a stomach-related ailment. He was discharged after two days.