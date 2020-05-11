Sections
Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav complains of stomach pain, in hospital again

Mulayam Singh Yadav complains of stomach pain, in hospital again

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday. He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

Updated: May 11, 2020 10:59 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Lucknow

This is the second time in the last five days that Samajwadi Party patron and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav had to be hospitalised. (PTI file photo )

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital on Sunday night with a pain in his abdomen a day after he was discharged from hospital.

“A team of doctors is keeping a watch on his condition. A bulletin on his health would be issued in the evening,” Dr Rakesh Kapoor, the director of Medanta Lucknow, said.

This is the second time in the last five days that Mulayam Singh Yadav had to be hospitalised.

The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday. He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.



“There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeons are monitoring his health,” Dr Kapoor had said earlier.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has said Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health was fine and urged people to pray for his long life.

