Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Multi-pronged approach adopted to strengthen protection along border with Pakistan, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

Multi-pronged approach adopted to strengthen protection along border with Pakistan, MHA tells Rajya Sabha

The measures taken by the government, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai in a written reply said, include strengthening of border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment of border guarding forces and construction of border fencing.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Smoke rises after a mortar shell was fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), in Balakot sector of Poonch district, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A multi-pronged approach has been adopted by the government to strengthen border protection along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday.

The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, in a written reply in the Upper House, said, “Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection, which inter-alia includes strengthening of border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment of border guarding forces along International Border/Line of Control, construction of border fencing.”

The reply to a question posed by MP Jyotiraditya Scindia further adds that improved technological surveillance, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination are also being carried out.

Apart from these, the forces are also conducting special operations based on vulnerability mapping, anti-tunnelling exercise and are also taking pro-active action against intruders. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 12:16 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 12:46 IST
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
Sep 21, 2020 12:55 IST
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
Sep 21, 2020 11:35 IST

latest news

Multi-pronged approach adopted to strengthen protection along border with Pakistan, MHA tells Rajya Sabha
Sep 21, 2020 12:55 IST
Nepal’s Janakpur locals rejoice as they welcome their first modern train
Sep 21, 2020 12:52 IST
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
Sep 21, 2020 12:55 IST
CUCET answer key 2020 released at cucetexam.in, here’s direct link to check
Sep 21, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.