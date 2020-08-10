Multiple complaints filed against Assam BJP MLA for controversial remark on noted writer

Guwahati: Various organisations and individuals from all walks of life have filed multiple complaints against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Assam Shiladitya Deb for allegedly describing

reputed Assamese literateur, the late Syed Abdul Malik, an “intellectual jihadi”.

Recently while commenting on a communal clash in Sonipur district, the BJP legislator from Hojai, who is known for his provocative comments on various issues, had accused the late Malik, a former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the state’s highest literary body, of instigating “intellectual jihad”.

“I condemn Deb’s remarks on Malik and urge him to publicly apologise for his statement,” said Muminul Aowal, a BJP leader and chairman of the Assam Minority Development Board (AMDB).

Opposition Congress has also targeted Deb for his remarks and accused him of trying to spread communal hatred in Assam by making such irresponsible and provocative comments.

The party’s minority wing filed a complaint against Deb at Guwahati on Sunday.

“The comments by Deb are politically motivated and expose his low mentality and lack of knowledge. I urge Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio, to take stringent action against Deb,” said Debabrata Saikia, Congress legislator and leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly.

Three complaints have been filed against Deb by the Sadou Asom Goriya Moriya Deshi Jatiya Parishad at Morigaon, Barpeta and Dhubri districts. Two other organisations, Sodou Asom Goriya Yuba Chatra Parishad and Asom Sangrami Yuba Manch, have also filed two complaints against Deb in Guwahati.

Kuladhar Saikia, former director-general of police (DGP), Assam, and president of Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS), also condemned Deb’s remarks.

“If my comment on Malik has hurt anyone I express my regret for that. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and request all to end this matter. I want to make it clear that the comment was my personal view and has nothing to do with my party or the government,” Deb had explained on Saturday via a social media post.

In July, the BJP member of the Assam legislative assembly (MLA) had hit the headlines after he had threatened to resign from the party for being overlooked.

Later, he was mollified by party leaders and revised his stance.