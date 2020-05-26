Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old attacked with a sickle over honking in Mumbai

20-year-old attacked with a sickle over honking in Mumbai

A brawl broke out when Shejul requested the SUV driver to stop honking. One of the assailants used a sickle to attack Shejul, but he managed to deflect the blow.

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:40 IST

By Pratik Salunke, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Earlier, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Shejul and his friends were sitting on a road opposite to Sai Baba Temple at Indira Nagar in Chembur camp, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped near them. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)

A 20-year-old youth was attacked in Chembur on Sunday evening by three men travelling in a car following a brawl over honking.

Police have registered a case on Monday on the basis of a complaint filed by Vikas Dilip Shejul, a resident of Indira Nagar in Chembur.

The complaint has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Shejul and his friends were sitting on a road opposite to Sai Baba Temple at Indira Nagar in Chembur camp, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped near them.



A brawl broke out when Shejul requested the SUV driver to stop honking. One of the assailants used a sickle to attack Shejul, but he managed to deflect the blow. However, he sustained injuries on his shoulder. “One person, identified as Akash, has been arrested. A probe is on,” said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior police inspector, Chembur police station.

