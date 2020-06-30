Sections
Mumbai: 50-year-old murdered after fight over alcohol at JJ Marg

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:04 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The deceased is yet to be identified. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

A body of a man (50), carrying multiple stab injuries, was found lying outside an electronic shop in Mumbai’s JJ Marg area on Monday.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

However, locals said that the deceased was called Anna and he used to load goods from nearby shops into vehicles.

He shared a tenement on the roadside of JJ Marg with another person (40), who is suspected to be the murderer.



Police said the murder suspect is absconding.

The body was spotted by passersby at around 6.45am on Monday and the police were informed about it.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the murder victim and the suspect had fought over alcohol the previous night. The victim had bought the alcohol, but refused to share with the suspect, which led to a fight. It appears that in a fit of rage the accused stabbed the victim in his abdomen three or four times with a sharp object and fled from the scene of murder,” said Sanjeev Bhole, senior inspector, JJ Marg police station.

The JJ Marg police station authorities have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the culprit.

