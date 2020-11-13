Mumbai airport sees surge in traffic to Dubai from June to October

The airport catered to the region with a total of six domestic carriers such as Air India, Air India Express, GoAir, Indigo, SpiceJet, and Vistara. (HT PHOTO.)

Despite international air travel remaining suspended, the Mumbai airport recorded a significant number of flights between Mumbai and Dubai from June to October.

Since the commencement of India’s air bubble agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has seen higher movement of passengers on the Mumbai-Dubai route followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. According to data accessed by HT, Mumbai airport saw over 1,22,960 passengers between CSMIA and UAE in the first phase of the air bubble agreement (the period from June to October).

As many as 1,08,250 passengers travelled on the Mumbai-Dubai route with 751 flights, followed by Sharjah with around 8,715 passengers with 91 flights and Abu Dhabi with over 5,990 passengers with 130 flights from the city airport. Sources also revealed that Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia carried majority passengers to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

CSMIA spokesperson said, “We have observed a surge in travel to Dubai during the first phase of the Air Bubble agreement with UAE. Since the commencement of India’s air bubble agreement opened up pathways between UAE and India, CSMIA has witnessed an increase in travel for Dubai amongst other destinations in the regions across 972 flights between CSMIA and UAE in the period from June to October 2020.”

CSMIA saw an increase in the frequency of flight operations, as October saw a rise of around 345 flights as compared to August and September with over 180 and 280 flights respectively.

The airport catered to the region with a total of six domestic carriers such as Air India, Air India Express, GoAir, Indigo, SpiceJet, and Vistara. Four international airlines that included Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia also participated in flying to and from Mumbai to UAE. Of these, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia airlines transported the highest number of passengers to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

The spokesperson added, “Despite facing several challenges and working with a minimal workforce, CSMIA continues to provide smooth and efficient operations at the airport. Moreover, as part of airport’s safety measures, standard operating procedures have been implemented throughout the airport as well as preventive measures laid down by the government are being followed to safeguard the passengers overall wellbeing and curb the spread of the virus. The airport continues to make all efforts to provide an assortment of world-class services and offer a hassle-free transit to passengers at the airport.”

Due to restrictions imposed by the state government Mumbai airport is currently operating 300 daily flights (150 departures and 150 arrivals). Moreover international borders continue to remain closed except the flights operating under the air bubble agreement.

Domestic flights had resumed their operations in a calibrated manner on May 25, after complete shutdown for two months. The cap on the Indian airlines however was increased from 60% to 70% of their pre-COVID levels on Wednesday, November 11.