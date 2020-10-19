Mumbai artist creates 6-feet portrait of Goddess Durga with 31,000 push pins

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A mosaic artist in Mumbai has created a six-feet portrait of Goddess Durga using 31,000 push pins during Navratri.

“It took me 36 hours to create this mosaic art with the help of six people. I have used pins of six colours,” said Chetan Raut, the mosaic artist.

Navratri started on Saturday amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across India.

For Navratri and Durga Puja this year, every state government has placed strict guidelines to make sure social distancing is maintained.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have appealed to people to enjoy the festivities at home with family and avoid crowded places.