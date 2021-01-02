Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Lahore

Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai, India. (AP file photo)

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” it said.



It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

“His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
by hindustantimes.com
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
by HT Correspondent
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

India approves AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
by Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
‘Nation first mantra behind PM Modi’s rising popularity’: Javadekar
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Akshay Kumar shares pic of a frog in an electrical socket
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Mumbai court says she violated sanctioned plan
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.