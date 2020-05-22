Mumbai civic body allows home delivery of liquor in non-containment zones

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a circular issued on Friday, allowed home delivery of liquor, except in containment zones.

Among several conditions, the order said over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be permitted.

“I hereby issue orders excluding the containment zones, the liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles can be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery of the permitted liquor to the home address of the customer, if such an order is placed,” said Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

The order comes five days after the state government allowed home delivery of liquor in red zones. Earlier, on May 5, the BMC had ordered shut shops selling non-essential goods, including liquor, due to crowding at wine shops.

Praveen Pardeshi, the Municipal Commissioner of BMC at that time, had said, “There are multiple reports, news in social media and inputs received from the police and the ward officials that due to above relaxation there has been huge crowds gathering near these shops and where it has been impossible to maintain social distancing and there were few instances of law and order situation arising out of such crowds gathering at one place.”

Maharashtra, which is worst-hit by coronavirus, today detected 2,940 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the state’s coronavirus count to a staggering 44,582, according to state health department data. With these 63 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has climbed to 1,517.

Mumbai on the same day reported 1,751 new Covid-19 cases taking the financial capital’s total tally of coronavirus positive patients to 27,251. The capital city reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 909.