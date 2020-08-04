Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body asks people to stay home unless urgent following incessant overnight rain

Mumbai civic body asks people to stay home unless urgent following incessant overnight rain

The civic body’s advisory called for all the closure of all offices and other establishments, except for essential services, on Tuesday amid a forecast of heavy rains by India Meteorological Department (IMD) the previous night.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:46 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

According to BMC, in the last 22 hours -- between 8 am on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday -- south Mumbai recorded 230 mm of rainfall, followed by western and eastern suburbs that received 162 mm on an average. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have issued an advisory asking the public to stay at home unless there is an emergency following incessant overnight rain that led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several locations in the city.

Earlier the Mumbai civic body had tweeted: “As per the @Indiametdept (IMD) forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs on Tuesday with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas.”

Click here to follow live updates of Mumbai rains



Massive waterlogging has been reported from low-lying areas in the city such as Hindmata; Dadar Tram Terminus; Sakkar Panchaya at Wadala; SIES College at Sion; Bhendi Bazar Junction; JJ Junction; Thakurdwar Naka; Shanmukhananda Hall; Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road at Wadala and Postal Colony at Chembur.



Several areas in western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai recorded between 60 and 80 millimetres (mm) of rainfall between 4 and 6 am on Tuesday, followed by several parts of central and south Mumbai received between 30 and 45 mm.

According to BMC, in the last 22 hours -- between 8 am on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday -- south Mumbai recorded 230 mm of rainfall, followed by western and eastern suburbs that received 162 mm on an average.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)-run buses have been diverted in seven locations in the city due to waterlogging, including Sion Road No 25; Bandra Talkies; Kurla ST Depot; Shell Colony at Chembur; Dadar Tram Terminus, Hindmata; and King’s Circle.

