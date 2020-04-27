Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19

The head constable had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital. He had medical history of blood pressure, a senior police officer said.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Over 50 policemen from Mumbai Police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A 57-year-old head constable attached with the Kurla traffic division of Mumbai Police, who was denied admission in four civic hospitals died of Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Parel’s King Edward Memorial Hospital. This is the third death due to coronavirus from the Mumbai police force in the last 48-hours.

Over 50 policemen from the city police have tested positive for Covid-19 so far and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. He is the third Mumbai police constable to succumb to Covid-19.

A senior police officer confirmed the development to HT. Mumbai Police on Monday evening informed about the demise of the head constable through Twitter.

The head constable had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital. He had medical history of blood pressure, a senior police officer said.



On April 21, he was allegedly denied admission by four civic hospitals despite having coronavirus symptoms. The head constable’s 25-year-old son rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital around 2 pm after he had developed fever. The doctors conducted preliminary analysis and recommended home quarantine for him. “When I asked them to admit him, they claimed there was no bed available and asked me to take him to Kasturba Hospital,” the head constable’s son earlier speaking with HT said.

He then took his father to Kasturba Hospital, where doctors supplied oxygen to the head constable. “They asked me to take him to Nair Hospital and didn’t even take my father’s swab for testing,” the 25-year-old alleged.

At Nair Hospital, too, the authorities did not admit him stating they had no beds and that they did not test patients. “On their recommendation, I took my father to KEM Hospital, where doctors refused to admit him. After I contacted the police, my father was admitted to the ICU at 11pm,” the youth said.

“My father has given 28 years to police service. If anything goes wrong, the doctors are responsible,” an emotional son had said.

The deceased cop’s brother is also a policeman attached with the Mumbai Crime Branch. The head constable lived with his wife, two sons and two daughters at Kurla’s Kamani slums. His elder son works as a CCTV operator at Mantralaya for a private firm on contract basis.

A 35-year-old constable, also attached with the Kurla traffic division, has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been admitted to Thane’s Kaushalya Hospital. It is suspected that he contracted the virus from the head constable.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday had said that the constable was stable and the hospital’s dean will speak to his family about their complaint.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Arsenal’s players return to training ground for individual sessions
Apr 27, 2020 19:24 IST
HRD minister to discuss issues related to COVID-19, mid-day meals with state education ministers tomorrow
Apr 27, 2020 19:23 IST
Rajasthan gears up to bring back its workers stranded in other states
Apr 27, 2020 19:19 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas serves up birthday prank on Nick Kyrgios
Apr 27, 2020 19:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.