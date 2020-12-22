Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mumbai court closes cheating case against Naresh Goyal, his wife

Mumbai court closes cheating case against Naresh Goyal, his wife

Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita were booked on charges of cheating and a criminal breach of trust in February this year by the MRA Marg police.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:13 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The ED is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the defunct airline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act. (Reuters File photo)

A day after the Bombay High Court rejected a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing closure of a cheating case against now-defunct Jet Airways and its directors Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita, the metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday closed the case by accepting the closure report filed by the Mumbai police.

The MRA Marg police had filed the closure report on November 9 after probing the complaint filed by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief financial officer (CFO) of Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd (ATIPL), against Jet Airways and the Goyals.

Neruparambil had alleged that in 2018-19, Jet Airways owed ATIPL payment of Rs 46.05 crore. He further alleged Goyals’ had engaged ATIPL in business despite being aware of the financial crisis faced by the airline, which shut down operations in April 2019, and had accumulated debt of nearly Rs 8,500 crore.

Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita were booked on charges of cheating and a criminal breach of trust in February this year by the MRA Marg police.



It was on the basis of the MRA Marg case that ED had initiated the probe into money laundering allegations against the Goyals’.

Neither the magistrate court nor the sessions court allowed the ED to intervene in the case to oppose its closure. On Monday, the high court said: “The petitioner, ED, is an independent investigating agency, empowered to investigate offences under the PMLA and FEMA and in the facts cannot be termed as a victim or aggrieved/injured/person interested in the case.”

“There is no provision in law which supports the claim of petitioner with respect to its locus to intervene and contest the closure report filed by the respondent No.1- State. Thus, the petitioner cannot be permitted to intervene and contest in the closure report filed by the respondent No.1-State,” the high court said while rejecting the ED’s plea.

ATIPL’s lawyer, advocate Dharmesh Joshi, said he would appeal against the order.

The ED is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the defunct airline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
by Rhythma Kaul
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Ranveer joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo
by HT Entertainment Desk
All industries in Delhi to switch to PNG by January 31, 2021, directs air quality commission
by Jayashree Nandi
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Alia Bhatt gives a street style twist to winter outfits
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.