Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:39 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Mumbai: Mumbai has already received more rain in just the first seven days of August than it generally receives for the entire month.

Against the monthly average of 585.2 mm, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 597.6 mm of rain between August 1 and August 7.

Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, surpassed its monthly average on Wednesday, with 293 mm of rain over a 12-hour period and 332 mm over 24 hours (Wednesday and Thursday).

The rain tally for August for south Mumbai now stands at 675.4 mm, against the average for the month of 493.8 mm.



After three days of more than 500 mm of rain (August 4-6), moderate showers with isolated heavy spells were witnessed between Thursday and Friday. Santacruz recorded 79.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, falling under the heavy rain category, while Colaba recorded 25.2 mm of rain (moderate) during the same time.

The weather bureau said rain intensity is likely to reduce through the day on Friday and over the weekend, but may pick up again next week.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said:”More intensity in moderate to heavy rain spells was witnessed in the suburbs and surrounding areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region than south Mumbai. Models are indicating cloud cover and active monsoon conditions to continue, but a drop in rain intensity as compared to earlier in the week.

“With the likely formation of another low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal around August 9, rains are likely to pick up for the west coast, especially south Konkan, between August 11 and 13.”

Meanwhile, the highest rain since Thursday was recorded at Matheran (178.4 mm), followed by Mahabaleshwar (153 mm), Pune (90 mm) and Harnai (73.4 mm). Thane recorded heavy showers at 65.4 mm.

Mumbai can expect cloud cover with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain, with winds in the range of 60 kmph to 70 kmph through the day on Friday and moderate showers over the weekend.

