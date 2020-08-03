Sections
Home / India News / ‘Mumbai has lost humanity’: Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

‘Mumbai has lost humanity’: Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee. (PTI)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live” looking at the way the metropolis’ police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, “Roams around with Mumbai police security and car” and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the “only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs”.



Chaturvedi tweeted, “I challenge these state BJP leaders & their political aspiration bearing family accusingMumbai Police & defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful.” NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted “she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her” Nalawde further alleged that Amruta Fadnavis was only interested in opening police salary accounts in the private bank where she worked.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF
Aug 03, 2020 22:43 IST
Sushant’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police in Feb
Aug 03, 2020 22:42 IST
Industry reacts on censoring Army theme content
Aug 03, 2020 22:41 IST
Peaceful protest planned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory on August 7
Aug 03, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.