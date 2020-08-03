‘Mumbai has lost humanity’: Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee. (PTI)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live” looking at the way the metropolis’ police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, “Roams around with Mumbai police security and car” and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the “only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs”.

Chaturvedi tweeted, “I challenge these state BJP leaders & their political aspiration bearing family accusingMumbai Police & defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful.” NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted “she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her” Nalawde further alleged that Amruta Fadnavis was only interested in opening police salary accounts in the private bank where she worked.