Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Traffic jam on Vashi creek bridge during unlock 2, in Navi Mumbai on July 28, 2020. (PTI)

Traffic movement across Mumbai has been severely disrupted because of waterlogging following heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday morning.

“The traffic movement has been crippled across seven locations in the city,” said Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Joint CP), (traffic), Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police’s traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli. While Sardar Hotel, Lalbaug; Mumbai Central; Mahalakshmi temple; Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli, are under a foot of water, leading to traffic disruption.

Waterlogging near Byculla police station and Hindmata slip road, a low-lying area, has led to the diversion of traffic at these busy areas in the heart of the city, officials said.