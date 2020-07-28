Sections
Home / India News / Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Mumbai Police’s traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:04 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Traffic jam on Vashi creek bridge during unlock 2, in Navi Mumbai on July 28, 2020. (PTI)

Traffic movement across Mumbai has been severely disrupted because of waterlogging following heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday morning.

“The traffic movement has been crippled across seven locations in the city,” said Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Joint CP), (traffic), Mumbai Police.

Also read: Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years

Mumbai Police’s traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli. While Sardar Hotel, Lalbaug; Mumbai Central; Mahalakshmi temple; Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli, are under a foot of water, leading to traffic disruption.

Waterlogging near Byculla police station and Hindmata slip road, a low-lying area, has led to the diversion of traffic at these busy areas in the heart of the city, officials said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korean officials abused repatriated women: UN Report
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Title look of Karnan released on Dhanush’s birthday, see poster
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered Covid-19 patients
Jul 28, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.