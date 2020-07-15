Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai: Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear, waterlogging reported from several areas

Mumbai: Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear, waterlogging reported from several areas

Mumbai: Heavy early morning monsoon rains on Wednesday threw traffic out of gear in Mumbai and its suburbs, as waterlogging was reported from several areas amid the raging...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:07 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Mumbai: Heavy early morning monsoon rains on Wednesday threw traffic out of gear in Mumbai and its suburbs, as waterlogging was reported from several areas amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Traffic movement was closed due to waterlogging at Andheri subway; north-bound traffic was closed at Khar subway; along with disruptions at Chandivali junction and Wadala freeway.

Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Joint CP) (traffic), Mumbai Police, said: “The slip road at Hindmata is closed and traffic is diverted on Hindmata bridge due to waterlogging.”

Waterlogging is also reported from Dadar Tram Terminus (TT); SV Road, Andheri; Sai Nath subway; SCLR bridge, Linking Road at Bandra and LJ Road, Mahim Junction; Khetwadi; Sion Road No. 24; and Gandhi Market.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have issued an orange alert – be prepared for intense rainfall – for coastal Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy M31: The ‘Mega Monster’ is the favourite of tech-savvy millennials
Jul 15, 2020 13:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: HRD minister launches ‘world’s most affordable’ Covid-19 test kit developed by IIT Delhi and all the latest news
Jul 15, 2020 13:08 IST
CBSE 10th result 2020 declared, Trivandrum region is top performer, 99.28% students pass
Jul 15, 2020 13:08 IST
Two rhinos drown to death as flood waters submerge Assam’s Kaziranga national park
Jul 15, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.