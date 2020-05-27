Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai hospital attendant found dead in lift with head injuries

Mumbai hospital attendant found dead in lift with head injuries

Updated: May 27, 2020 15:16 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The deceased was working at the hospital since 2015 and was on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duty/ representative (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A class IV woman employee (45) of the government-run Saint George’s Hospital in Mumbai was found dead inside a hospital lift on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the death.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood along with a fractured head inside a stationary lift on the hospital’s second floor.

Hospital authorities have refuted the allegations that she could have died due to an impact on her head because of the malfunctioning lift.

“It’s believed that her hair got stuck into the door of the lift when it started moving up to the second floor. She sustained head injuries and died. Police are investigating the case. We’ll have to wait until they submit the report,” said Dr. Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital.



The deceased was working at the hospital since 2015 and was on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duty.

