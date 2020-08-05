Mumbai: Lake levels increase to 37.36%, from 34.95% on Tuesday morning

Sections
Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai: The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have recorded a marginal increase in their water level following heavy rainfall over the past two days in the city and its suburbs, but the storage is found to be much below its capacity during the corresponding period in the past two years

On Wednesday morning, the water content in the lakes, located in Mumbai, and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts, was pegged at 37.36% -- up from 34.95% the previous day.

While last year, the count during the corresponding period was 89.96%.

The poor water content in the lakes has led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities to impose a 20% water usage from Wednesday onwards owing to meagre rainfall in the catchment areas.



Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, monsoon rains added 33,411 million litres (ML) water to the seven lakes and the total storage is at 5,39,307 ML.

While in 2019 and 2018, the corresponding figure was 1,3,01,984 and 1,2,18,692 ML, respectively.

The following is the break-up of the rainwater received by the seven lakes in and around Mumbai over the past 24 hours: Upper Vaitarna 97 millimetres (mm); Modak Sagar (141 mm); Tansa (83 mm), Middle Vaitarna (99 mm); Bhatsa (88 mm); Vehar (105 mm); and Tulsi (154 mm).

