Mumbai locals: More trains from September 21, private bank employees allowed too

On the Maharashtra government’s request, 10 per cent of the total staff strength of co-operative and private banks will be permitted to travel by local trains, a joint release issued by the Central and Western Railways stated.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21. (PTI)

The Railways has decided to allow select 10 per cent employees of co-operative and private banks to travel on Mumbai’s suburban trains. Employees of nationalised banks are already allowed to travel by trains. Essential staff, which includes nationalised bank employees, and lawyers could travel on the local trains so far — since the suburban railways resumed operations from mid-June.

The selected 10 per cent staff will need to obtain QR ID codes from the state government. Until then, those with valid identity cards can buy tickets and travel.

The railway authorities allowed aircraft maintenance and repair staff to travel on local trains.



The railways also said that additional booking counters will be opened at important stations, and appealed passengers to follow social distancing.

From September 21, 500 local trains instead of 350 will be running in Mumbai.

“The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel,” the Western Railway said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

