Mumbai locals to allow NEET 2020 candidates, other examinees with I-cards, hall tickets

Candidates must have valid identity cards and hall tickets, which are to be displayed at the stations. Additional booking counters will also be opened. However, Mumbai locals are not yet open for others, the Central Railway has reiterated.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai locals will allow exam candidates with valid I-cards and hall tickets to board trains. (Photo: HT)

The Central Railway has announced that Mumbai local trains, which have so far been limited to only essential workers, will be open to students appearing in competitive exams or college, university final year examinations. NEET-2020, the entrance examination for medical college, is scheduled to be held on September 13.

 

“With reference to the permission received from the ministry of railways, government of India, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies as approved by state government of Maharashtra, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network,” the Central Railway said.

Candidates must have valid identity cards and hall tickets, which are to be displayed at the stations. Additional booking counters will also be opened. However, Mumbai locals are not yet open for others, the Central Railway has reiterated.



The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government how long it plans to shut the services.

Local trains, the lifeline of Mumbai’s public transport, have been shut for the last six months. In June, as the Centre announced Unlock 1, Mumbai locals resumed operations only for essential staff.

