Mumbai man attacks three cops with a chopper, gets arrested

A 27-year-old unemployed man attacked three policemen with a chopper at Marine Drive on Saturday early hours during a police nakabandi (blockade). The injured policemen have received multiple injuries. The accused, who is an architect living in south Mumbai’s plush Cumbala Hill area, has been arrested by the police.

According to the Marine Drive police officials, the accused Karan Pradip Nair is a resident of Silver Oaks in Cumbala Hill. On Saturday, at around 1.30 am, he was walking on the footpath from Chowpatty to Marine Drive with a big chopper in his hand.

The Marine Drive police personnel, who were doing a nakabandi duty near the Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Swimming Bath and Boat Club, spotted him with a chopper in his hand and asked him to stop. Nair didn’t stop and started running towards Marine Drive following which cops ran after him.

“As he stopped, our men tried to overpower him but he started to randomly wave the chopper towards them and tried to kill an officer by attacking on his neck. Luckily, the officer dodged him and sustained an injury on his shoulder. He attacked other two cops who sustained injuries on their hands,” Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station told HT.

Night round police inspector Jitendra Kadam, sub-inspector Sachin Shelke and constable Sagar Shelke were taken to JJ hospital and after primary medication, they were taken to Marine Drive police station and given a separate room for recovery and rest. They were not admitted at the hospital fearing they may be at a risk of getting infected by Covid-19 patients at the hospital, Hiremath added.

The accused is an architecture graduate and is unemployed. He lives with his mother and a younger sister at a house in Cumbala Hill which he owns on a pagdi system under.

“Preliminary probe so far has revealed that before leaving the home on Saturday early hours, Nair had a heated argument with his mother. He was so angry that while leaving the house he told her that he would kill someone today and left the home with a big chopper, which is generally used for cutting trees,” said Hiremath.

The senior inspector added that the investigations are on and the exact reason behind the incident is yet not known. The police have seized the chopper.

The police are investigating if the lockdown is anywhere connected with the incident, another officer said.

Nair has been charged with sections 307, 324, 332, 353, 188 and 269 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. He would be produced in court on Saturday.