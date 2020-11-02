Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother

Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother

The man hit his elder brother with a grinding stone.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:18 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The victims slipped into a coma and died a few days after he was attacked . (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

The Khar police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his 50-year-old brother. The accused identified as Sunil Tambe and his deceased elder brother Sudhir were residents of Khar Danda, Khar.

Sudhir’s wife Anjali told police in her statement that her husband was physically challenged and did not go out for work. The incident took place on October 18 when Sudhir was shouting at his mother.

“At around 10:50 pm Sunil came home drunk. When he saw Sudhir shouting and fighting he asked why he could not be amicable with everyone at home and why he fought all the time.”

Gajanan Kabdule senior inspector from Khar police station said, “The brothers started arguing following which Sunil picked up a grinding stone and warned Sudhir that if he did not listen to him then he would hit him on the head.”



“Sudhir was not ready to listen to his brother and repeatedly dared him to hit him. Sunil eventually smashed the grinding stone on his brother’s head. Sudhir started bleeding from his head and was rushed to Cooper hospital,” Kabdule said.

Sudhir seemed to respond to treatment initially but slipped into a coma later and died on October 28.

“The initial four days Sudhir was quite well and was even talking to his family members but on the fifth day he was unable to talk as he went into a coma and slowly his health deteriorated, on October 28 he succumbed due to brain haemorrhage. We have arrested the accused under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.” Kabdule said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

DC vs RCB Live Score: Can Iyer’s Delhi return to winning ways?
Nov 02, 2020 17:21 IST
Goa: Midnight protest against railway expansion gets huge support
Nov 02, 2020 17:20 IST
Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother
Nov 02, 2020 17:18 IST
FIR lodged against poet Munawwar Rana for ‘promoting enmity’
Nov 02, 2020 17:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.