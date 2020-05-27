Mumbai: Man murdered for assaulting ex-girlfriend and her mom, two arrested

A few months ago Kalamabe developed a relationship with Sharma’s ex-lover, which the carpenter did not like. (HT Photo)

A 24-year-old labourer and his 18-year-old aide have been arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing a 31-year-old carpenter in Mumbai’s Goregaon (East) over a jilted love affair.

The police have identified the murder victim as Arun Sharma. The accused are Kalpesh Kalambe, who has had a criminal past, and his aide, Shahanavaz Khan, the police said.

Sharma was found dead below Dindoshi bridge near Oberoi mall in Goregaon (East) at around 1 am on Tuesday. His body carried two stab wounds on his thigh and chest. The police ascertained his identity on the basis of his mobile phone.

Sharma was in a relationship with a woman for a year, but they broke up, as her parents were opposed to the match. Sharma, however, kept on persuading her.

A few months ago Kalamabe developed a relationship with Sharma’s ex-lover, which the carpenter did not like.

On Monday, Sharma got drunk and visited the woman’s house at Goregaon and got into a spat over marriage and also asked for the money that he had lent her earlier.

Later, an inebriated Sharma physically assaulted both the woman and her mother. The woman informed Kalambe about the assault and he went out in hot pursuit of Sharma.

At around 11.45pm, Kalambe located Sharma and in a fit of rage stabbed him twice along with Khan before fleeing from the spot. His body was found after the passerby motorists informed the police.

“We’ve arrested both the accused. They will undergo the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test before seeking their custody for further investigations into the murder case,” said Sripal Kamble, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station.