Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai man paid naval sailors honey trapped by Pak spies on Facebook, arrested

Mumbai man paid naval sailors honey trapped by Pak spies on Facebook, arrested

Mohammed Haroon Lakdawala used to travel to Karachi in Pakistan for cross-border trade. During one of these visits, he came in contact with two spies Akbar and Rizwan who arranged with him to make deposits into the bank account of navy personnel at regular intervals, an NIA statement said.

Updated: May 15, 2020 18:58 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A police officer wearing a protective mask stands guard in Karachi, Pakistan. Image used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)

A 49-year-old Mumbai man, suspected to be key conduit in touch with Pakistan spies in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, has been arrested for paying off navy personnel, the National Investigation Agency said on Friday.

Mohammed Haroon Lakdawala used to travel to Karachi in Pakistan for cross-border trade. During one of these visits, he came in contact with two spies Akbar and Rizwan who arranged with him to make deposits into the bank account of navy personnel at regular intervals, an NIA statement said.

The NIA had taken over the probe in late December.

The spy ring was busted much earlier by the Andhra Pradesh police that had been working along with central intelligence agencies. The security agencies dubbed it “Operation Dolphin Nose”, a reference to the hill next to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam where naval offices and a residential complex are located.



In all, 14 people including 11 navy personnel and a Pakistani-born Indian national Shaista Qaiser have been arrested in this case.

According to the NIA, Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India to collect sensitive and classified information regarding movements of naval ships, submarines and location of other defence establishments.

The navy personnel had mostly come in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp etc. The payments were made via Lakdawala.

Investigators had earlier told Hindustan Times that the navy personnel, mostly sailors, had not revealed any significant information and were paid between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 18:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 tally breaches four-digit mark in Bihar
May 15, 2020 19:01 IST
Suspense over resumption of Delhi Metro remains, will inform after decision, says DMRC
May 15, 2020 19:00 IST
Zirakpur man booked for raping, impregnating 21-year-old cousin
May 15, 2020 19:00 IST
Panjab University: Apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets by May 30
May 15, 2020 18:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.