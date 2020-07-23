Moderate rain spell for suburbs, light showers for remaining parts of the city

Mumbai’s suburbs woke up to moderate thundershowers on Thursday morning, while light showers were reported from remaining parts of the city.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 49 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, while 0.2 mm rain was recorded in Colaba, representative of south Mumbai.

Parts of the eastern suburbs recorded moderate showers, with Vidyavihar receiving 45.8 mm of rain and Chembur 34.6 mm. In the western suburbs, rain ranged between 25mm and 33 mm for most locations, with Ram Mandir area (Oshiwara) recording the heaviest rainfall at 33 mm.

Towards the island city, Dadar and Worli recorded 33.2 mm and 32.8 mm of rain over the three-hour period. Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded isolated moderate to heavy rain since Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm as light rain, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate rain, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy rain.

From 9.30 am onwards, however, the clouds moved away and there was sunshine across the city and the suburbs.

The weather bureau predicted the possibility of light rain across isolated areas for the rest of Thursday and Friday. However, heavy rain (yellow alert) has been issued for the weekend.

“Rain enhancement is expected in the coming days due to active monsoon conditions along the west coast and interior Maharashtra from Saturday under the influence of changing weather systems in the Arabian Sea,” said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general for the western region.

Cloudy conditions led to a high minimum temperature on Thursday (27.2 degrees Celsius), which was two degrees above normal. Moisture levels were high, with 93% humidity in the suburbs and 92% in south Mumbai.