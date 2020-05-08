Sections
Mumbai municipal commissioner moved out amid rising Covid-19 cases in city

The state government has been facing criticism for the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in Mumbai.

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:25 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mumbai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The number of Covid-19 infected persons in Mumbai is now close to 12,000, higher than any other city in the country. (HT photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and two other additional commissioners amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

IS Chahal has been appointed as the new Mumbai civic chief. The state government has also appointed Sanjeev Jaiswal and Ashwini Bhide as additional municipal commissioners of the BMC replacing Abasaheb Jarhad and Jayshree Bhoj, said a senior official.

Chahal was working as principal secretary urban development department.

Pardeshi is likely to be appointed as additional chief secretary in urban development or home department.



The state government has been facing criticism for the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in Mumbai. It was also under pressure from the Centre to control the situation in the financial capital.

The number of Covid-19 infected persons in Mumbai is now close to 12,000, higher than any other city in the country.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had recently expressed concern over growth in positive cases in the state.

