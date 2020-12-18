Sections
Mumbai: Passengers with tickets for long-distance train can travel by locals

On December 15, the Maharashtra Government had proposed to the railways that outstation train passengers be allowed to travel on suburban locals.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Press Trust of India

Currently only certain categories of commuters, including those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Passengers with a confirmed ticket for a long-distance train can now travel to the boarding station by suburban locals in the Mumbai region, the railway authorities said on Thursday.

Similarly, those arriving in the city by long-distance trains can also travel by local trains within six hours.

Currently only certain categories of commuters, including those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a joint statement issued by the Central Railway and Western Railway, those with valid confirmed tickets for any outstation train will be allowed to buy a non-return local train ticket.



They can travel by local train to the boarding point from anywhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region six hours before the time of departure.

Similarly, passengers arriving in the city by outstation trains can also travel by local trains within six hours from the station where they get down.

On December 15, the Maharashtra Government had proposed to the railways that outstation train passengers be allowed to travel on suburban locals.

