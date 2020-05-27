Sections
55-year-old Mumbai police constable dies of Covid-19

Divakar Shelke, a senior police inspector at Dadar police station, said that the deceased constable, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Thane, had developed symptoms for Covid-19 and underwent a test on May 20, which proved positive two days later.

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:13 IST

By Faisal Tandel, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The constable was on patrolling duty in Mumbai’s Worli-Koliwada area, a containment zone. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A 55-year-old constable posted at Dadar police station died on Wednesday morning after he had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive five days ago. So far, 13 Mumbai Police personnel have died due to Covid-19.

The constable was on patrolling duty in Mumbai’s Worli-Koliwada area, a containment zone.

Divakar Shelke, a senior police inspector at Dadar police station, said that the deceased constable, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Thane, had developed symptoms for Covid-19 and underwent a test on May 20, which proved positive two days later. He was admitted to the quarantine facility at the Police Training School (PTS) at Marol in Andheri (East) on May 22.

“However, he was shifted to NSCI Club in Worli on May 23, as he felt uncomfortable at Marol. He complained of difficulty in breathing the following day and was admitted to ward no. 18 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai,” said an officer from Dadar police station.



“On Tuesday, we received a call from the hospital about his worsening condition. Soon, he was shifted to the intensive care unit, where he passed away on Wednesday morning,” the official added.

