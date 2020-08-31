Mumbai Police to deploy 35,000 cops to ensure peaceful Ganesh immersion

Amid the lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mumbai police have put in place a high security arrangement for Anant Chaturthi (the last day of Ganeshotsav) on Tuesday for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Over 35,000 police personnel will be on the streets to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the immersion of the idols.

A general high alert has been sound across the city and all officers have been asked to be vigilant. The police have appealed to citizens to not to unnecessarily go to immersion points.

A senior police officer said that the staff of all the 94 police stations will be deployed from Monday midnight. Nearly 1,500 men from the special units and side branches such as crime branches, local arms police, Economic Offenses Wing, special branch and protection and security branch will be helping local police stations maintain law and order in the respective areas.

“CCTV network of over 5,000 cameras would be used to monitor people’s movement on the street leading to Chowpatties for Ganesh idols immersions. The police have also roped in additional troops of State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Force and Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection Disposal Squads and homeguards for the bandobast,” a statement from police stated.

“Policemen in plain clothes would be deployed at the places which witness big crowds to keep a check on the eve teasers and molesters,” said Mumbai police spokesperson N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters-1).

Mounted police will be deployed to ensure that people do not gather in large numbers on the Chowpatties. Drone cameras may be used at the major Chowpatties such as Girgaon and Juhu.

The police have also said that since there would not be any big procession this year as all the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals following government’s order of maintaining the 10-day festival at very low scale, and also with lockdown is in effect, the city traffic police has not made any special arrangements for the vehicular movements for Tuesday. But traffic cops and wardens in big numbers would be seen managing traffic on the streets, a senior traffic police officer said.

The city police will be deploying sea divers, and would also make arrangements of boats and launches in coordination with the Coast Guard and Navy at the immersion points.

The police requested citizens to avoid performing aartis at the immersion points and instead perform them at home. “The citizens shall not come out and crowd the street unnecessarily amid the pandemic,” DCP Ambika said.