Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mumbai: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

Mumbai: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai

Car designer Dilip Chhabria. (HT file photo)

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria’s DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

Nod for emergency use authorisation expected in a few days: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19 vaccination dry run kicks off in 4 states
by Rhythma Kaul
New halt station between Ambernath, Badlapur gets railway ministry nod
by Aroosa Ahmed
2020: A year of strange weather events
by Abhishek Jha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.