Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours

Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours

Millions of residents were affected after a major outage in Mumbai on Monday morning took place due to “multiple trippings” at the substations supplying power to Mumbai, bringing it to a complete standstill

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:42 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai, India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades because of a grid failure, disrupting transport networks and hitting trading volume in equities and bond markets. (Bloomberg)

Over 15 hours after a power outage in Mumbai, electricity was restored in parts of the city, Navi Mumbai and Thane around 2am Tuesday.

In Mumbai, suburban areas of Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli and some parts of Malad and Santacruz had no power or faced frequent power cuts till late Monday night.

At midnight, state energy minister Nitin Raut stated that the staff was working on a war-footing to restore power in parts of Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. He had earlier said that the areas did not receive power supply as around 500MW of Tata Power plant was not in sync with the system yet.

Also Read: Power outage in Mumbai: Why did city’s islanding system for uninterrupted electricity supply fail?



Later he tweeted, “Tata’s generation started and picking up. I am personally monitoring the situation and assure you that it will gain momentum in an hour.”



Millions of residents were affected after a major outage in Mumbai on Monday morning took place due to “multiple trippings” at the substations supplying power to Mumbai, bringing it to a complete standstill.

While power was restored in some parts in three hours, many parts were in the dark till late at night. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening ordered a probe in the incident. He also asked officials to remain alert since heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai.

Monday’s blackout from around 10.05am paralysed India’s financial capital, already straining under the Covid-19 pandemic, stranding thousands of train passengers; affecting hospitals, online exams and mobile telephone services; disrupting the new normal of work-from-home and trapping people in elevators.

BJP MLA from Mulund Mihir Kotecha also said that inverters had dried up at two hospitals in Mulund on Monday night resulting in complete chaos.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Oct 13, 2020 07:14 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Oct 13, 2020 05:54 IST
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Oct 13, 2020 07:35 IST
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
Oct 13, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Vaccine candidates and therapies and where they stand
Oct 13, 2020 08:58 IST
FAC to decide if coal mines can start mining before obtaining forest clearance
Oct 13, 2020 08:58 IST
Heavy rain warning for peninsular and central India as deep depression crosses land
Oct 13, 2020 08:52 IST
‘He hasn’t been the same bowler,’ Pietersen on star KKR bowler
Oct 13, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.