Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May, toll rises to 11,094

Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May, toll rises to 11,094

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) data showed that the tally of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai mounted to 292,008 and its death toll rose to 11,094.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:14 IST

By hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker takes samples for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. Mumbai had reported five Covid-19 related fatalities on May 1 and the city had seen seven deaths on a single day earlier this month. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 537 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and six related deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai had reported five Covid-19 related fatalities on May 1 and the city had seen seven deaths on a single day earlier this month.

The civic body’s data showed that the tally of Covid-19 cases in the capital of Maharashtra mounted to 292,008 and its death toll rose to 11,094. India’s financial capital has reported less than 600 cases of the coronavirus disease for the fifth day in a row even as 486 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, BMC said.

Also read | 12 Maharashtra cities and districts record 5 or less Covid cases on Monday

According to the data, the number of recovered people increased to 2,71,870, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 486 more people getting discharged from hospitals. The city has 8,186 active Covid-19 cases.



The civic body said that Mumbai has a Covid-19 doubling rate of 365 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent. It also said that with 13,860 more Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 2,325,363.

Also read | Mumbai civic body turns to corporators for help in finding volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial

The BMC data also showed that the city has 290 containment zones and 2,561 sealed buildings at present. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

Also read | UK Covid-19 variant reaches India, govt rushes to control outbreak: All you need to know

The civic body also said that schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021. BMC said in a fresh circular on Tuesday that it has decided to keep all government and private schools and colleges closed till January 15 due to the second wave of Covid-19 in other countries and the situation in some states in the country. BMC had decided to keep schools and colleges closed till December 31.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
KCR announces salary hike for govt employees, raises retirement age
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

113 drug peddlers arrested in last 14 days in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street set to open at fresh highs on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hazard to return for Real Madrid vs Elche, says Zidane
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.