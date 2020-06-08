Mumbai records moderate overnight showers, temperature drops significantly

Sections
Mumbai: The Maharashtra capital woke up to one of its coolest June mornings on Monday, as moderate overnight showers led to a significant drop in the minimum temperature. South Mumbai recorded 27 mm...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:25 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Mumbai: The Maharashtra capital woke up to one of its coolest June mornings on Monday, as moderate overnight showers led to a significant drop in the minimum temperature.

South Mumbai recorded 27 mm of rain between 11.30pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, while the city’s suburbs recorded 19.1 mm rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies heavy rain as between 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm, while moderate rain falls in the range of 7.6 mm to 35.5 mm.

Continuous showers in most parts of Mumbai led to a sharp drop in the minimum temperature, which fell five degrees below the normal. The Santacruz observatory, representative of suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 22.3 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees below normal.

This was the third lowest minimum temperature in Mumbai over the past 10 years. The lowest was recorded on June 5 last year, at 21.2 degrees Celsius while the second lowest was on June 25, 2018, at 22 degrees Celsius.



The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on June 21, 1980 at 19.8 degrees Celsius.

Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

IMD issued a forecast of light to moderate rain for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, and described the overnight showers as pre-monsoon rain.

“As monsoon approaches closer to the Maharashtra coast, we expect a gradual increase in rainfall through the week, especially along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai,” said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

“Monsoon onset is most likely around Mumbai’s new onset date of June 11.”

Moisture levels on Monday morning were high, as 93% humidity was recorded in south Mumbai and 78% in the suburbs.

Over the past eight days since June 1, the suburbs have recorded 185.6 mm of rain, 40% above the normal for the period, while 205.2 mm was recorded in south Mumbai, 35% above normal for the first eight days of June.

