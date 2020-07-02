Mumbai’s Covid tally past 80,000 mark with 1.5k new cases, Dharavi added only 19

Sections
Mumbai has contributed most number of coronavirus cases to Maharashtra’s total.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A crowd of shoppers was seen flouting social distancing norms at Crawford market in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai’s coronavirus tally has risen to 80,262 cases on Thursday with the addition of 1,554 new cases. The Maximum City also recorded 57 deaths in the last 24 hours to take the toll to 4,686, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said PTI.

The municipal body also said that the disease hotspot of Dharavi, Mumbai’s biggest slum, reported just 19 more Covid-19 cases to take the total of infected patients in the area to 2,301. Dharavi has only 551 active Covid-19 cases since 1,664 people have been cured of the disease, PTI said quoting a BMC official.

Earlier today, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope ruled out that the disease could have entered the community transmission phase in India’s worst-affected state.

In order to stem the rising graph of the disease, a 10-day long hard lockdown has been enforced in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city beginning today. Additionally, curfew has been clamped for eight days in Beed, Aurangabad to contain Covid 19 spread, officials quoted by PTI said.



Stricter lockdown derails Maharashtra’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ campaign

In another related development, the BMC registered an FIR against the well-known Nanavati Hospital located in suburban Santacruz for allegedly over- charging a coronavirus patient. The FIR was registered under IPC section 188 --disobeying the order duly promulgated by a public servant. The hospital is alleged to have promised to scrutinize the complaint of overcharging.

In an important direction, the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to follow the guidelines of ICMR and other agencies to safeguard jail inmates from coronavirus infection and said that screening, hygiene and social distancing in prisons must be done and family members of inmates must get regular updates about the health status of infected prisoners.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The HC also added that the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution included the right to live with human dignity and that the convicted inmates do not lose all fundamental rights.

In another case, the Railways told the Bombay High Court that it was not feasible to convert train coaches into intensive care units for treatment of Covid-19 patients due to extensive structural changes required for such up gradation.

The Railways had informed the court that it had converted 482 non-air-conditioned coaches on 24 rakes into makeshift isolation centres along with other 410 non- AC coaches into quarantine facilities for use in Maharashtra.

